DF is greeted as a “superhero” at Trad Awards

The song which swung the campaign against Highly Protected Marine Areas has been recognised at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards as “original work of the year”.

The Clearances Again, featuring Vatersay fisherman Donald Francis Macneil, was named best Original Work of the Year in the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards

Written by Skipinnish co-founder Angus MacPhail from the perspective of his friend Donald Francis MacNeil, ‘ The Clearances Again’ went to number four in the UK download charts and helped force the Scottish Government into retreat.

DF was in Dundee to pick up the award along with Iagan MacNeil from Barra who has handled publicity for the recordings.

Speaking to the Gazette, Iagan said: “DF was a bit of a superhero in the hall even before the award was announced. People were coming over to shake him by the hand for what he has done, and for being prepared to put himself forward.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Stornoway Gazette within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had to leave early because I was heading for Barra but, knowing DF, I’m sure there would have been a good ceilidh afterwards”.

Most Popular

The award was greeted with acclaim in island communities as well as in Dundee’s Caird Hall. Angus could not be present as Skipinnish were performing at Glasgow’s Barrowland.

The song helped raise national awareness of what was at stake before opposition led to the HPMA plans being withdrawn – though caution remains that the same outcomes might be attempted via different designations.

Angus said: “We set out to write and record a song that would send a message to politicians, loud and clear, that HPMAs would devastate our coastal communities, their economies and their way of life. We know that message was heard and the Government took action.

“I have known DF for many years and understand what fishing means to him, his family, and his community. Therefore, it was an honour to present ‘The Clearances Again’ from his perspective, telling his story to illustrate what was at stake”.

He added: “We are grateful to DF for allowing himself to be the subject of the song and for putting his fine voice to it as lead vocals – it was the only way it could’ve worked with such impact.”

The man himself, DF MacNeil said: “This has been an amazing journey and I’m delighted to have contributed to a piece of work that secured this award.

"It’s a worthy winner. Angus wrote a beautifully powerful song that made a real difference in securing my way of life and that of my children and grandchildren.

“‘The Clearances Again’ expertly illustrated the real life implications of Holyrood policy on our communities and I believe the powerful writing and beautiful music meant the song spurred on many who wanted to join our fight.”

A translation into Gaelic was by Angus’s mother Flora. Fuadaichean (Gaelic for Clearances) was recorded by Skipinnish, DF and supporting voices including Julie Fowlis, Karen Matheson and Mick MacNeil, formerly of Simple Minds. It was released in November.

DF will debut Fuadaichean at Celtic Connections 2024 as part of Skipinnish’s 25th Anniversary concert in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall which is already sold out.