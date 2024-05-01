Expelled MP says SNP "need Forbes"

Kate Forbes departs the Scottish Parliament debating chamber on Tuesday as support was growing for her to stand in a leadership contest. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Among her backers is Western Isles MP, Angus Brendan MacNeil, who was expelled from the SNP last year and is planning to contest the seat as an independent.

He tweeted on Wednesday: “Kate Forbes is what the SNP need and needed the last time too. Those who see the SNP as their fiefdom may not be happy”.

Ms Forbes came close last year to defeating Humza Yousaf who was the “continuity” candidate of the outgoing Nicola Sturgeon. This week, it was Mr Yousaf’s turn to resign after ending a coalition agreement with the Greens.

There is now keen interest in the islands over the future direction of policies where the Greens have been influential, most recently the proposed ban on wood or peat-burning stoves in new houses.

While the departure of Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater was widely welcomed in the Highlands and Islands, it is expected the Greens will continue to exert influence by opposing the emergence of Ms Forbes as a potential First Minister.

This has led to the Nationalist establishment putting its weight behind John Swinney, who led the party 20 years ago and retired last year as deputy First Minister. However, attempts to bounce the SNP into a “coronation” for Mr Swinney have met resistance.

Another Highland MSP, Fergus Ewing, was quickly out of the traps saying it would be “absurd” for the “extremists and zealots” of the Scottish Green Party to effectively choose the leader of the SNP.

Angus Brendan MacNeil also warned against the “group-think rush” to anoint Mr Swinney, pointing out that it involved many of the people who supported Mr Yousaf last year.

As we went to press, nominations had opened for the Nationalist leadership but neither Mr Swinney nor Ms Forbes had finally decided on whether or not to stand.

Alasdair Allan, the SNP MSP for Na h’Eileanan an Iar, has made no indication of preference for the next leader. Last year, he backed Mr Yousaf against Ms Forbes and this week he paid tribute to the departed First Minister.

He described Mr Yousaf as “one of the most genuine and sincere figures I have ever met in politics” and said he was “immensely sad seeing him acknowledge the parliamentary arithmetic did not match up”, leading to his resignation as First Minister.

Mr Allan said: “One of his first acts as First Minister was to triple the Fuel insecurity Fund to £30m.

"He also secured a fully funded council tax freeze across Scotland during the cost of living crisis, as well as presiding over a record number of affordable housing completions and record investment in Scotland’s NHS, at a time when Scotland’s budget was at its lowest proportional level ever.

“He has also been unwavering in his calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and I was glad so many local constituents and organisations could welcome him to Lewis earlier this month.”

Gazette comment: Scotland needs an election – not a coronation

The process of electing another leader for the Scottish National Party is under way. However, it will be a “democratic outrage” if that individual automatically goes on to become First Minister of Scotland.

That was the judgement of Nicola Sturgeon when Liz Truss succeeded Boris Johnson without going to the country. Then Rishi Sunak succeeded Liz Truss which made Ms Sturgeon even more convinced of the “democratic outrage”.

Is exactly the same going to happen in Scotland which did not vote (and might well not have voted) for a government led by Humza Yousaf, far less a coalition with the Greens. Will another First Minister now be subject of a coronation, without consultation?

These multiple democratic outrages treat people with contempt. Just as the Tories are being punished throughout the UK for behaving in this way, the SNP will only delay their fate, by refusing to call an election.

Few in the Western Isles will regret the departure of the Scottish Greens from government; nor indeed the loss of Mr Yousaf as First Minister. Time and again, the policies pursued have made a mockery of any claim to “island-proofing”.