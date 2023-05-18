Get paid to party in Ibiza this summer

Southern Comfort has opened job applications for those looking to make summer ’23 one to remember. The gig of a lifetime could be the big break for anyone who fancies being paid to party at Ibiza Rocks and Bongo’s Bingo, as well as living it up at the UK’s buzziest bars and events for three months straight.

The job specification is simple – the candidate must embody being the life and soul of the party, be up for a good time, no matter what occasion. Alongside frequenting some of the summer’s hottest events at Ibiza Rocks and Bongo’s Bingo, they’ll even be able to cash in on a summer-long supply of SoCo tokens to use across Southern Comfort’s partner bars in the UK, guaranteeing them a true summer of fun, free from judgement.

The role has just one non-negotiable catch…SoCo’s chosen one must wear the famed Southern Comfort bottle mascot costume at key events throughout the entirety of their stint – with no exceptions. The resident bottle-fluencer will be paid to share their shenanigans on social media throughout the summer months, showing everyone what it truly means to be a bottle of fun.