Migrant workers in UK and EU send home $63 billion annually

“Remittances are the invisible bridge that keeps families united, even when separated by distance," says Rashid Ashraf | ACE Money Transfers

Their remittances are bridging economies and communities worldwide, says ACE Money Transfer CEO.

Remittances today are far more than financial transfers; they sustain families, fund education, and support small businesses across the world.

“When we send money, we don’t just send currency; we send love, education, and opportunity across borders,” says Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer. “Remittances are the invisible bridge that keeps families united, even when separated by distance.”

A Vital Role in the European Economy

When migrant workers send their earnings home to their families, this is known as a remittance.

The UK and the European Union remain among the largest remittance-sending regions in the world, contributing an estimated USD 63 billion annually. Migrant workers across the region play a dual role in strengthening host economies while supporting their homelands through regular remittances that uplift millions of lives.

Ashraf notes, “These workers are heroes of two nations. Their contribution fuels progress on both sides of the border.” He is actively focused on expanding ACE’s European presence and partnerships to further facilitate secure and affordable cross-border transfers.

ACE Money Transfer: Trusted, Transparent, and Global

Headquartered in the UK and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ACE Money Transfer operates in 29 sending and over 100 receiving countries, providing fast, secure, and affordable cross-border transfers.

Since 2002, ACE has served millions of customers across Europe, Australia, Canada, and the Gulf, using digital platforms to simplify the experience. The company’s AI-driven technology ensures compliance, security, and real-time transparency.

Innovation with a Human Purpose

Ashraf emphasizes that technology should empower people, not replace them, saying: “By combining innovation with compassion and compliance, we’re building a bridge that connects people, nations, and generations.”

Looking ahead, ACE aims to expand its global reach, strengthen partnerships, and launch community driven initiatives that turn remittances into long-term opportunities for growth.