Sad demise of ‘Mittens’ the Co-op cat

I'll lie where I please, thank you: Mittens was often found in the most unusual of places.

“Mittens”, the well-known MacAulay Road Co-op cat, has passed away to whatever passes as feline heaven.

For some years now, Mittens has treated the superstore as her own personal domain, quite oblivious to the throng of customers going about their shopping business. She could often be seen curled up in a corner and in unusual places, a picture of contentment.

There was some concern when clothing retailer Peacock’s (which was a favoured haunt) shut down to be replaced by the Original Factory Shop. But not to fear, Mittens was unbowed and quickly took to the new arrangement.