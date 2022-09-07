Sad demise of ‘Mittens’ the Co-op cat
While there was some wondering how Larry the Downing Street cat will take to his new owner – the poor fellow must be as discombobulated as the rest of us – there was another feline tale emerging here in Stornoway, and one tinged with sadness.
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:28 am
Updated
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:47 pm
“Mittens”, the well-known MacAulay Road Co-op cat, has passed away to whatever passes as feline heaven.
For some years now, Mittens has treated the superstore as her own personal domain, quite oblivious to the throng of customers going about their shopping business. She could often be seen curled up in a corner and in unusual places, a picture of contentment.
There was some concern when clothing retailer Peacock’s (which was a favoured haunt) shut down to be replaced by the Original Factory Shop. But not to fear, Mittens was unbowed and quickly took to the new arrangement.
How the pet food aisle remained untouched is a mystery.