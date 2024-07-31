SNP quango queen’s day job is in Leeds

Ann Allen is also a director of the Water Commission for Scotland

​A woman who holds a senior full-time post at Leeds University as well as three other Scottish Government quango appointments has been re-appointed to the board of Crown Estate Scotland.

Crown Estate Scotland has been responsible for the allocation of offshore wind licences and has been widely criticised for selling them off at a fraction of their market value. Much of Crown Estate Scotland’s revenue is drawn from fish farm leases on the west coast.

Ann Allen is also a non-executive director of the scandal-ridden Water Commission for Scotland, a trustee of the National Museums of Scotland and chair of Architecture and Design Scotland – all Ministerial appointments.

Her full-time day job is as director of innovation and campus development at Leeds University. According to her LinkedIn profile, she lives in Great Ouseburn, a village in the Harrogate district of North Yorkshire.

Until last year, Ms Allen – who worked for Glasgow University until 2020 - held yet another quango role as a board member of the Scottish Futures Trust which runs the Scottish Government’s version of Public Private Partnerships.

Ms Allen’s reappointment to the board of Crown Estate Scotland until 2027 was announced last week by the SNP’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gougeon MSP.