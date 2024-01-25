South Harris housing – “beyond frustrated”

Leverburgh, and the wider South Harris area, are experiencing significant housing pressures.

​Last week, the owner of the land, Mark Miller Mundy, vented his own frustration by advertising the land for sale “with existing planning in place for 12 houses”. It is four years since Mr Miller Mundy agreed to sell land to Hebridean Housing Partnership but the transaction has not been completed.

On Wednesday, following a meeting of South Harris Community Council, its chairman Donnie Macdonald, issued a statement: “In direct response to the advert placed in last week’s Stornoway Gazette, South Harris Community Council wish to reiterate the dire need for the housing project in Leverburgh to go ahead, urgently.

“As the elected body representing South Harris, we are beyond frustrated at how long it has taken to get to this point but would like to assure the community that we are working with all stakeholders to keep the momentum going.

“The project is currently with the Scottish Government to conduct further due diligence and consider a funding shortfall, following the conclusion of the tendering process. We eagerly await further news and will always update the community as soon as we can.

The statement concluded: “This continues to be the top priority for the Community Council and we will not stop until the 12 new houses in Leverburgh become a reality”.

South Harris is one of the areas most seriously affected by inflated house prices, second homes and depopulation. There are currently several developments in the area which will require staff but lack of accommodation is the critical problem.

A £1.2m renovation of Leverhulme Community Hub has just been completed and this facility will now require staffing which will include a Hub Manager, Cleaner, Café Manager and more.