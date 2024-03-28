Stornoway Trust elections: candidates set their stall

Tim Pickering is committed to environmental sustainability

Three of the six are currently serving directors – Norman A MacIver (chair), Catriona Murray and Donald Nicholson – with the other three being John Smith, Tim Pickering and George Hugh Macdonald.

John “Archie” Smith is well known in the community as he is a director of the family run butchery business, WJ Macdonald, and has had a long association with the Stornoway Historical Society and in local football.

George Macdonald served for 23 years as factor of North Uist Estates, before moving home to Stornoway five years ago after his retirement.

Norman Maciver has served with the trust for 18 years

“The continuance of crofting, the maintenance of the Grounds, the provision of housing and employment, will continue as challenges for the future as we strive to meet the needs of a more diverse community,” he said.

Tim Pickering has served in education and outdoor pursuits and says he is passionate about environmental sustainability.

He says he is “a positive leader who understands the challenges facing the Stornoway Trust and has a clear vision for the future”.

The current chair Norman MacIver said it has been a “privilege” to serve as a Trustee for the last 18 years and cites careful financial management and the Stornoway Wind Farm project as key priorities.

“This project has the potential to secure the Trust’s long term financial wellbeing whilst being of benefit to the wider community in so many ways,” he said.

If re-elected, Catriona Murray, a UHI lecturer, will serve a second term and said it was “beneficial to the Trust and the wider community to retain experienced and dedicated trustees and, in turn, I will undertake to commit myself wholeheartedly to the role as I did during the past six years”.

Donald Nicholson, a former councillor, said he has “extensive experience of community representation over many years and has time now to devote to the management of the Estate on your behalf”.

Election leaflets with statements and more information have been posted to the over 10,000 eligible voters in the Stornoway Trust area.

Voting slips should be returned by the end of the week and the results will be unveiled at the Woodlands Cafe in the Castle Grounds next Tuesday.