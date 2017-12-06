4G improves across Highlands and Islands

O2 is continuing to increase its 4G coverage across the Highlands and Islands, as well as improving 2G and 3G coverage, by launching 4G in over 80 towns, villages and hamlets across the region so far this year.

The mobile network is also starting work on bringing 4G to an additional 90 new locations in the coming months, demonstrating its commitment to deliver 4G to its customers in more rural places.

Areas that have already been upgraded to 4G this year include Nairn, Dingwall, Nethy Bridge and Raddery in the Highlands.

4G has also been introduced in various locations across the Shetland Islands, Orkney Islands and the Outer Hebrides, with plans to add over 90 more new locations across the Highlands and Islands in the coming months.

Upcoming new locations include Thurso, Strathpeffer, Newlands and Glenmore in the Highlands, as well as Breasclete in the Outer Hebrides, Stromness in Orkney and Mossbank on the Shetland Islands, among others.

These sites will go live once implementation and testing has taken place.

Customers in upgraded areas can enjoy high speed 4G mobile internet, enabling them to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling.

For business customers, using 4G means that they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer O2, said: “We’ve invested in a range of innovative measures to ensure our customers have reliable 4G coverage in rural areas across the Highlands and Islands.

“This has enabled us to roll out 4G faster than ever across the region this year.

“We are committed to continue bringing 4G, as well as upgrading 2G and 3G coverage, across the region in 2018 with plans to upgrade the network in over 90 new locations in the coming months.”

Stuart Robertson, Head of Digital at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said, “Improving digital communication across the Highlands and Islands is vital in helping our local businesses and communities continue to grow.

“It’s encouraging to see that O2 is investing heavily to provide reliable 4G connectivity and we can see the results are paying off with more areas across the region now connected.

“As we move into 2018, we will continue to work closely with O2, and the other networks, to ensure that we maintain this momentum and ensure 4G continues to be rolled out across the region.”