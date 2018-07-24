800 miles in 8 days at 18mph for Macmillan Cancer Support

An employee from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is setting off on his red tractor to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support by travelling 800 miles in 8 days at 18mph.

As part of SSEN’s ‘Be the Difference’ programme, SSEN employees are encouraged to take a day away from their usual job and volunteer to help local charities and community projects of their choice. John Piekarski, a team manager at SSEN’s Redmoss depot in Aberdeen, will use his day towards a charity tractor run crossing the breadth of the country.

The team of six will be leaving Fordoun on Friday 27 July, stopping at Nairn Show on Saturday, Ullapool on Sunday before travelling across to the Western Isles to meet the official Charity Road Run covering 65 miles from Lews Castle in Stornoway to Leverburgh.

John and team will then continue their efforts through North and South Uist, Barra and Skye, crossing back to the mainland at Mallaig before returning home to Montrose.

The team will cover around 800 miles in just 8 days, raising money for the millions of supporters, professionals, volunteers, campaigners and people affected by cancer.

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, John said: “I’m delighted to be able to volunteer some of my time as part of our ‘Be the Difference’ programme for our charity tractor run from Fordoun to the Western Isles then back to Montrose.

“We’ll be joining up with the Lews Castle to Leverburgh Charity Road Run, but taking our efforts to another level by travelling approximately 800 miles in just over a week. My tractor is quite distinct, so I’m sure it will be easy to spot us on our travels.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to raise money for Macmillan while doing something I truly love, so I look forward to the challenge ahead and hope the weather is kind to us along the way.”

Since the launch of the ‘Be the Difference’ volunteering programme, it has helped over 2,500 projects, with SSEN employees dedicating their time to projects that matter in their local communities.