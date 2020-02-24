Abbatoir cost increases proposed

A 10 per-cent rise in slaughter and cutting costs at Stornoway abattoir will be considered this week by councillors on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

A report before the committee recommends the increase along with a ‘standard increase’ in 2021 to ensure that the facility reaches break-even point by the end of the 2021 season, on the assumption that throughput numbers remain unchanged.

In 2019, the abattoir had an income of £105k , with an additional £9K taken for in house butchery services.

But, the Comhairle’s report confirms, the running costs for the same period were £129K resulting in a £15K shortfall.

The proposed increase will could see the price of slaughter of a sheep less than 12 months old rising from the current price of £25.66 to £28.81, with cutting prices rising from £7.39 to £8.29.

The abattoir saw significant increases in animal through-put in 2019, with 3240 sheep, 164 cattle and 85 pigs compared to 3089 sheep, 137 cattle and 81 pigs in 2018, and 4778 sheep, 184 cattle and 221 pigs in 2009.

The Comhairle’s report notes that the increased throughput in 2019, means that there is an opportunity to increase numbers further, and, the report states, the Comhairle will continue to consult with service users ‘to encourage full utilisation of the Abattoir’.