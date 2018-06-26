Achieving CAP payment target

More than 95.24% of Common Agriculture Policy Pillar 1 payments have now been made Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing has confirmed.

This represents more than £387 million of Pillar 1 payments for the 2017 scheme year being successfully paid to around 17,150 eligible farmers and crofters ahead of the payment deadline.

Eligible farmers and crofters receiving their payment, had already received up to 90% of their entitlement through the government’s loan scheme offered in early November.

Welcoming the progress, Mr Ewing said: “I am pleased that we have delivered over £387 million for Basic Payment Support, Greening and Young Farmer payments for the 2017 scheme year to over 96% of our customers.

“This means we have achieved the payment target of 95.24% for Basic Payment Support, Greening and Young Farmer payments for the 2017 scheme.

“The fact that these payments have been made on time, clearly demonstrates the progress we are making in delivering CAP payments, which support jobs and investment across the rural economy during what is the most challenging time for a generation due to Brexit.

“Having spoken with farmers and crofters, I am sure that this milestone will be welcomed by those across the rural economy as my focus now moves onto ensuring that the remaining payments under CAP are made as swiftly as possible.”