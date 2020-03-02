Additional money for croft house grant

An additional £601,212 has been awarded to support crofters in some of Scotland’s most remote and marginal communities.

The Croft House Grant helps crofters to upgrade housing or build new homes and allows them to achieve the full potential of crofts while generating economic activity. The grant also aims to retain and attract people to rural communities.

Since 2007, more than £20.9 million has been awarded to support over 990 individuals and families.

Confirming that 20 crofters will benefit from this latest funding, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said:

“Crofting makes a very important contribution to the long-term sustainability of remote and rural communities. If this way of life is to be preserved, we need to ensure the continued availability of good quality housing to help attract and retain more people to these areas.

“I have seen first-hand the impact the Croft House Grant has had on individuals and families across rural Scotland, which is why I am delighted that more than £600,000 of additional funding is going to support a further 20 successful applicants and their families.

“This funding will make a real difference. I am determined to continue to help people in crofting areas, which the Croft House Grant has a proven track record of doing.”