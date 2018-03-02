All hands on deck as Loganair restores air links to Highlands and Islands

Teams from Loganair and Glasgow Airport were working through the night to prepare for the airline’s first departure in almost 48 hours because of the severe weather conditions.

Loganair’s Managing Director, Jonathan Hinkles, and Director of Operations, Maurice Boyle, supported the efforts, taking to the tarmac with shovels to clear the snow in preparation for the LM470 Loganair service to Stornoway - airborne at 10.28am.

Staff from both Glasgow Airport and Loganair worked tirelessly to ensure operations could resume today, planning that every service scheduled from Glasgow Airport will depart.

The Loganair flight was the first link to Scotland’s Highlands and Islands from the Central Belt since Wednesday due to the weather conditions and will be bringing passengers stranded in Stornoway back to Glasgow.

Jonathan Hinkles, Managing Director of Loganair, said: “Despite weather conditions, our entire team has been working round the clock to help restore air connections to the Highlands and Islands.

“I’d like to thank them for their dedication and support over the last few days,

“We’ve definitely been impacted by the weather but to mitigate this we’d been advising customers since last week about the option to rebook if possible.

“The safety of all passengers and crew will remain our priority as all efforts work towards reopening every route.”