Alzheimer Scotland launch new Ceilidh@home community project

Alzheimer Scotland has launched a new community project named ceilidh@home to help support people living with advanced dementia living at home across the Western Isles.

Developed by local employees who took part and won investment from Alzheimer Scotland’s partnership with The Lens, an intrapreneurship programme which encourages the creation of innovative and sustainable ideas to the benefit of the wider community, the project is now up and running and hopes to attract new volunteers to support the project’s delivery.

The project has also received a cash boost from SSEN’s Resilient Community Funds.

Marion MacInnes, Alzheimer Scotland Western Isles, Service Manager, said: “We are thrilled that we have been awarded the opportunity to develop ceilidh@home to help support people living with advanced dementia who for many reasons are now unable to attend our local supports in the community.

“The project tackles the issue of social isolation and wellbeing and aims to provide a positive and uplifting experience for all those who take part.

“The main focus of ceilidh@home is to try to reach out to people living with dementia in the advanced stages and their families in a more creative way.

“When it becomes clear that people living with dementia can no longer access the wide range of activities and services that we offer in the community, this new project will be offered to the individual and family with the activity taking place in the comfort of their own home.”

Ceilidh@home provides a person centred approach aimed at connecting people who are living with dementia at more advanced stages of the illness and their families to their communities.

Delivered in the home by trained staff and volunteers, activities can include; life story books, memory boxes, photo albums and music through playlist for life.

For more information about the project and of all current volunteer opportunities contact Alzheimer Scotland on Tel: 01851 702 123 or email: Lewis@Alzscot.org.

To find out about local open days and information days in your area contact Alzheimer Scotland as above.