Appeal for funds to build Stornoway mosque

A JustGiving crowdfunding page has been set up to raise £50,000 towards building a place of worship to accommodate the small Syrian Muslim community based on Lewis.

Syrian refugees began arriving in Scotland and the UK under the Government’s Resettlement Scheme in 2015.

Last year Stornoway became home to four Syrian families (8 adults and 10 children) who had been resettled in the town and joined two other Syrian families, who had become residents in 2016.

Now construction businessman Aihtsham Rashid, from Leeds, has set up the JustGiving crowdfunding page, to raise funds to build the first mosque in the Outer Hebrides.

Writing on the JustGiving page, Mr Rashid appealed to people to donate to the project: “This job requires a lot of financing which the locals cannot afford being such a small community of muslims.”

At the time of writing, the JustGiving page had reached £1,962 of its £50,000 target.