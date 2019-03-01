Apprenticeships Week 2019 in the Western Isles - Skills for the Future

Scottish Apprenticeship Week is the annual campaign to show that apprenticeships work for businesses, individuals and the economy.

There is commitment to supporting more Modern Apprenticeships as well as Foundation and Graduate Level Apprenticeships.

Apprenticeship week is co-ordinated by Skills Development Scotland (SDS). The campaign aims to encourage more employers to take on apprentices.

This year’s campaign theme is ‘Skills for the Future’.

This is an opportunity to raise awareness of the successes of apprentices who have chosen to get a job, get paid and get qualified to develop their careers.

Comhairle Leader, Cllr Roddie Mackay, said: “Research indicates that there is demand from young people for opportunities to study and work on the islands.

“As a Comhairle we are very supportive of providing opportunities for young people to pursue positive destinations within the islands and in doing so, slowing population decline and strengthening the islands’ economy.

“We would like to invite all local employers, school pupils, parents/carers, colleges and training providers as well as interested members of the public to participate in the Scottish Apprenticeship Week events.”

Drop-in sessions for the exchange of ideas and information are:

Tuesday 5th March - 12:25pm - 2:40pm (S4 & S5 pupils) - The Nicolson Institute, Assembly Hall

Wednesday 6th March - 12:30pm - 1:10pm (S4 pupils) | 2:50pm - 3:40pm (S3 pupils) | 4:00pm – 5:00pm (Biggest parents evening) – Sgoil Lionacleit, Uist

Thursday 7th March - 13:05pm - 3:35pm - Pupil/Employer Engagement | 4pm - 6pm - Parent Engagement - Castlebay Community School, Barra

Friday 8th March - 1pm - 4:30pm - Stornoway Town Hall

Monday 11th March - 12:25pm - 2:40pm - Sir E Scott School, Tarbert

For more information email: apprenticeships@cne-siar.gov.uk