Ask for ‘Consent and Privary’ notice say Trading Standards

Trading standards are again advising residents that they should not give any personal information including pension details or electricity bills until you have been given a consent and privacy notice by any business offering “free” eco schemes.

You should not sign any documentation unless you are clear on what you are agreeing to, and companies should not make you feel pressurised into agreeing to have works installed.

Free and impartial advice on help with heating and insulation schemes can be obtained from HOME ENERGY SCOTLAND, on 0808802282.

The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) have issued guidance for the installers of ECO measures and this clearly states that consumers should receive the following information:

Documents setting out the arrangements of how the work will be carried out. This would usually be in the form of a contract, and you should receive this prior to any work commencing.

An Eco consent and privacy notice provided by the installer before insulation takes place ensuring that the person who lives at the property knows how their personal information will be processed.

After the works are complete the installer should provide you with declaration of conformity and completed installation, which you should sign only if you are satisfied with the installation. You should retain a copy of this document.

For wall insulation consumers there should be a 25 year guarantee available.

The installation of replacement boilers should be accompanied by a warranty document supplied by the installer at the time of installation.

Installers who do not supply the required information can be reported to Trading Standards on 01851 822694.

More information on the guidance can be found on the Ofgem website at: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/environmental-programmes/eco/support-improving-your-home/faqs-domestic-consumers