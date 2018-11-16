Awards for North Uist Museum and Arts Centre Taigh Chearsabhagh

Taigh Chearsabhagh Museum and Arts Centre in North Uist recently won recognition for its work on project A’CRUINNEACHADH AIRSON 2048/Collecting for 2048 Exhibition, which won the Best Small Museum Project MCL Award 2018.

The presentation took place in the Ulster Museum in Belfast and was attended by Lorraine Burke of Hebridean Graphics and Taigh Chearsabhagh’s Norman Macleod (pictured receiving the award).

The same project won the Community, Heritage and Tourism Award 2018 at the Gaelic Awards held in the Central Hotel Glasgow.

The award was collected by two members of staff from Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath and two members of Junior Comann Eachdraidh Uibhist a Tuath.

Funding was secured in partnership with An Lanntair in Stornoway and was funded by Event Scotland as part of the Year of Young People 2018.