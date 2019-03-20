Bags of Help for the Western Isles coastline

Tesco is marking the great British summer by offering coastal community projects in Stornoway the chance to bag their share of a huge funding pot of almost £300,000.

Community organisations and charities working to improve Britain’s coastline are being invited to share in the funding during a special round of Bags of Help voting.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with Groundwork, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

In 42 seaside towns during May and June, customers will be invited to vote for coastal projects nominated by groups working around the coasts of Britain to receive funding of up to £4,000.

Over 100 projects across the country will have a chance to share more than £290,000, with a total of £7,000 available in Stornoway.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “We are very proud of the impact Bags of Help has had in communities across Britain.

“The funding scheme responds to the needs of local communities which is why in Stornoway we’ve listened to colleagues and customers and decided to dedicate a round to groups and charities improving and preserving our wonderful coastlines.

“The types of projects supported could include life-saving, swimming safety, beach clean ups, coastal paths, sailing clubs, clean water and protecting coastal wildlife, and we are very excited to see the range of organisations which apply.”

Applications to receive Bags of Help funding are now open, with Tesco colleagues involved in shortlisting three applications in each area. Customers are then invited to vote for which group they’d like to receive grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000, casting their votes using blue tokens handed out at checkout points.

The scheme will run in partnership with community charity Groundwork. Groundwork’s National Chief Executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Bags of Help continues to enable local communities up and down Britain to improve their local spaces and the places that matter to them.

“We’re pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to groups enjoying, protecting and improving Britain’s coastlines.”

Anyone can nominate a project for Bags of Help, and organisations and groups looking to find out more or apply should visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp