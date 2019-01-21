Barra Dìleab song and video now online

Castlebay Community School in Barra held a concert in November on the theme of emigration as part of the Dìleab (Legacy) project which also formed part of the Comhairle’s engagement in Year of the Young Person.

Well-known local musician, Willie Campbell, showcased a new song ‘On a Wave to the West’ along with the pupils of the school and this song and accompanying video are now available to view online.

Evelyn Coull Macleod, Multimedia Manager at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “The Barra concert in November was a fitting commemoration on an important topic which still impacts the community of Barra.

“This song and video are the result of the hard work of staff, pupils and the department in collaboration with Willie Campbell.

“We are also very grateful to have had the expertise of Stephen Kearney in producing the video.

“The Dìleab project, which ran throughout 2018, was important in ensuring that our young people are educated and informed about their local history and culture and we hope to further develop these links this year.

“Already plans are gaining momentum for the production of the Dìleab EP and further collaboration with creative industry experts in our islands.”

On completion of Barra theme song, Willie Campbell, commented: “It was genuinely a pleasure working with the kids from Castlebay School.

“They approached the songwriting workshops with enthusiasm and the level of musical ability within the school is superb. I was really impressed at the level of knowledge within the classes on the topic.

“The kids helped me refine the broad ideas that I had for the song about emigration and the devastating effect it had on the island, they were totally engaged and the great performances of the songs on the night of the concert really reflected that.

“It’s a fantastic school with real community spirit. Stephen Kearney’s video, which also features kids from the school is superb and a stunning accompaniment to the song. It’s been an extremely rewarding experience all round.”

Stephen Kearney, Little Day Productions, who produced the video, said: “I was honoured to be asked to be involved in such an important project. We used the opportunity to workshop the senior pupils at Castlebay school on cinematography and the making of a music video.

“Evelyn, her team and all the staff and pupils of Castlebay school were a joy to work with throughout, and of course Willie’s beautiful and poignant song was a gift to put visuals to.”

See the video: HERE