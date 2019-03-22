Blast from the Past - 1975

We travel back to 1975 with this photograph of youngsters from Stornoway Primary in full costume before taking to the stage.

The pupils posed for the Stornoway Gazette before the school’s annual concert which, once again, was to play to a full house.

The theme in ‘75 was ‘The Family of Man’ and, judging by the regalia there was a definite international flavour to the show.

Do you recognise anyone in the line up?

