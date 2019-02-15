Blaze devastates Galson Estate offices

A fire has devastated the offices of the Galson Estate in South Galson, Lewis.

The fire was reported in the early hours of this morning and fire crews from Ness, Shawbost and Stornoway rushed to the site to attend, it is believed the blaze first broke out in the roof space of the building before spreading to the rest of the property.

It has been reported that no one was hurt in the blaze.

The Galson Estate has reacted on social media to the incident, they Tweeted: ‘We’re are sorry to report that our office in Galson has had a serious fire overnight. Please be patient with us. We’re working to get things up and running asap.

Please don’t visit the site as the emergency servcies are still dealing with the situation’.