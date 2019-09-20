Blow for Stornoway Wind Farm following energy contract announcement

The UK Government’s mechanism for supporting low-carbon electricity generation is the Contracts for Difference (CfD), which have been awarded to two developers in the Outer Hebrides - Muaitheabhal Wind Farm and Druim Leathann Windfarm. However, a large development Stornoway Wind Farm, has not achieved the vital CfD.

Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Councillor Roddie MacKay said of the annuoncement: “It is good news that two out of three local developers have achieved a CfD.

“It is hugely disappointing, however, that Stornoway Wind Farm has not achieved a CfD.

“We will be speaking to developers to understand how they wish to proceed in light of this news.

“We will be speaking to SSE and Ofgem to see what their proposals are to connect the CfD projects and the pipeline projects to the grid.

“We will also be urgently engaging with the UK Government to ensure they make good on their promise to deliver an inter-connector to the Outer Hebrides.”

Stornoway Wind Farm has consent for up to 36 turbines with a maximum capacity of 180MW and is a joint 50-50 venture between EDF Renewables and Wood under the umbrella ‘Lewis Wind Power’.

EDF Renewables owns and operates 35 wind farms and a battery storage unit across the UK and is part of EDF Energy, which produces 40% of Scotland’s electricity.

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services in energy, industry, and the built environment.

Responding to the notification of the outcome of the third Contract for Difference Allocation round, Mark Vyvyan-Robinson, Lewis Wind Power director, said: “Obviously, we are all incredibly disappointed not to have secured a Contract for Difference after a huge amount of work by the team to make the project as competitive as possible.

“We now need to take some time to look at all the options for the project, and to assess what we believe to be the best way forward for the wind farm.

“We will keep our partners and the local community updated as we work our way through these options.”