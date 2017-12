A tragic incident occurred at the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway this afternoon (Tuesday).

It has been reported that a 15 year old boy was found injured at the school.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 2.30pm and the boy was conveyed to Western Isles hospital, but has since passed away.

No further details of the incident have been released.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said they are launching support systems for teachers and pupils attending the Nicolson Institute.