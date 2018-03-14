Cadets stay on right side of the law

Army Cadets from Benbecula Detachment spent their evening staying on the right side of the law, with a visit to Lochmaddy Sheriff Court recently to learn about the Scottish Justice System. The Benbecula cadets, from 1st Battalion the Highlanders, had the visit organised as part of the ‘Cadet and the Community’ section of their training syllabus, which aims to promote citizenship and develop better individuals in the future. During the visit the cadets had a look round the court house and even a visit to the old cells which the cadets were allowed to enter, but thankfully were allowed to leave. They were also given the chance to speak to the Court Clerk, Sheriff, Procurator Fiscal and Defence Solicitor.

Detachment Instructor, Sergeant Instructor David Walker said: “It was a worthwhile trip and thanks go to the Court staff who made time to speak with our cadets.”