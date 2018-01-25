Call to Calmac to locate jobs in Western Isles

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Chair of Transportation and Infrastructure has called on Cal-Mac to locate some of its jobs in the Western Isles.

The call comes as the ferry company advertises three managerial positions at salaries of upwards of £60k.

Councillor Uisdean Robertson said: “There is no obvious reason why these posts and similar positons could not be located in the Western Isles, amongst the communities which Cal-Mac serve.

“The impact of these salaries in the Western Isles would be much greater on the local economy than they are in the central belt and I would call on Cal-Mac to give serious consideration to a relocation of jobs into the Islands.

“Not only would such a move be an economic boost but it would also demonstrate Cal-Mac’s commitment to the communities of the Islands.”