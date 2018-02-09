Call to get involved in improving town amenities for future

Stornoway Amenity Trust are calling for anyone interested in helping to improve the town to attend the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday March 5th.

The Trust have had a busy year with the most recent project being the Christmas Lights display and Switch on event in the town centre which was bigger and better than previous years due to additional funds.

As custodians of funds from the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery (WILL) tickets sales in the Broadbay area, the Trust are able to take forward further projects this coming year.

Chair of the Trust, Charlie Nicolson said: “The Trust are working on several projects for the year ahead including a commemoration of the Iolaire involving pupils from The Nicolson Institute.

“We are asking anyone interested in working to improve Stornoway to come along to the AGM and also in helping to decide how the WILL funds are best spent.”

The AGM will take place in Lewis Retirement Centre on Monday March 5th at 5.30pm.

To support the Trust through WILL, Broadbay residents can purchase tickets at www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or by telephoning 0300 30 20 444.