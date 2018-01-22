Call to women to look after their health

NHS Western Isles is encouraging women across the Western Isles to reduce their risk of cervical cancer by attending a cervical screening test.

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week takes place this week (January 22 – 28).

Over the past three years the average number of women in the Western Isles attending cervical screening appointments has been 77 per cent, with the national target being 80 per cent.

In 2018, NHS Western Isles will continue to encourage all women to attend for regular screening, and particularly for women aged 25-30, to establish the habit of cervical screening.

Cervical screening saves around 5,000 lives in the UK every year and prevents eight out of 10 cervical cancers from developing.

Females aged between 25 and 64 are strongly encouraged to attend a five minute cervical screening test.

Nine women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each day in the UK - however this disease could be largely preventable by attending a cervical screening appointment.

Dr Maggie Watts, NHS Western Isles Director of Public Health, said: “Cervical screening is a quick procedure which is carried out by an experienced nurse or doctor in privacy.

“Most women report no or only minor discomfort but we do know that some women can feel anxious about attending.

“If you explain to your nurse or doctor how you are feeling, they will be happy to talk you through any concerns and put you at ease.”

You can reduce your risk of developing cervical cancer by booking your cervical screening appointment with your GP Practice or the family planning clinic when you receive your letter. However - if you have already received your letter and not attended - CALL TODAY TO BOOK IT, it’s not too late!

For more information on cervical screening see: website