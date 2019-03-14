CalMac cutting carbon as part of its new eco actions

Ferry operator CalMac is on course to cut its carbon emissions by 5% this year, revealed in a progress report on cutting down on green house gas production, highlighted in the company’s new Environmental Strategy.

Other key targets include: Reducing the carbon footprint by 5% by the end of 2019; Reducing water consumption by 10% by 2020; Delivering action led biodiversity plans at half of CalMac sites by 2020 and Increasing recycling rates by a minimum of 15% by 2020.

CalMac’s Environmental Manager, Klare Chamberlain, said: “Delivering this strategy was a key part of our winning bid for the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service contract.

“We wanted to set achievable objectives that would really make a difference to protecting and enhancing the environment in which we operate.

“Environmental issues are now at the forefront of CalMac thinking across the business, and we are confident we will achieve our initial targets by 2020 taking us a step closer to becoming a green leader within the industry.”

The significant reduction in carbon produced is mainly down to the use of fuel monitoring systems, increasing operational efficiency and by working with industry academics to deliver energy efficient vessels.

Reducing and eliminating waste is another cornerstone of CalMac’s environmental pledges.

It is working to reduce single use plastics on board and looking at introducing more efficient waste management systems to help reduce, reuse and recycle more effectively.

This will be backed with a new programme designed with with partners to raise awareness of the impact of marine litter.

“One of the biggest successes over the past few years has been our Marine Awareness Programme, raising the profile of the biodiversity of wildlife across the west coast,” added Klare.

“Since 2015 CalMac has worked with ORCA, a marine mammal charity, on Oceanwatch, a mammal survey to understand mammal populations in European waters.

“We will also be expanding and building on this work over the next few years to educate passengers about the fantastic biodiversity contained in our waters.”

CalMac worked with 14 partners to develop the programme including Marine Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage to help passengers get the most from the environment they are travelling through.

Full details of the Environmental Strategy can be viewed: HERE