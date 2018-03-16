Car parking charges at Stornoway Airport

Air travellers from Stornoway will soon have to pay parking charges at Stornoway Airport.

Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) are introducing a flat rate charge of £3 per day to begin in early summer.

A waiver scheme will allow passengers who have to travel to attend medical and hospital appointments to park for free.

Parking for 318 spaces are being marked out at the airport with pay stations and barriers to be installed.

HIAL said they expect the £500,000 investment in equipment and works to introduce the charges will be recouped in the first 12 months, but added that the money would then be reinvested to maintain and ultimately improve facilities.

Responding to the news Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Chairman of Transportation and Infrastructure, Cllr Uisdean Robertson, said: “The Comhairle is aware that there has been a huge increase in the number of parked cars at Stornoway Airport and recognises the need for something to be done to mitigate the situation.

“However a flat rate three pounds per day, irrespective of whether you’re parked for two hours or 24, seems a high charge.

“The one hour drop off/pick up zone is to be welcomed, as is the exemption for those accessing healthcare, but I think the overall scheme could be improved so as to be fairer to the travelling public.

“Perhaps a period of consultation would have assisted with this.

“Whilst we have an initiative like the ADS to encourage people to use Air Services it seems the thinking is not entirely joined up when it comes to charging.

“I will be seeking discussions with our MSP and HIAL at an early stage. “