Career advice sessions on offer at Stornoway library café

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) are offering extra support for Stornoway job seekers through weekly drop-in sessions at the Stornoway Library Café.

Two different types of drop-in session will be on offer at the revamped Library Café, based on Cromwell Street.

The first type will be open to young people looking to leave school after the winter break.

The other sessions will be open to people of all ages, whether they are unemployed, looking for a change of job or to further their career.

Afternoons will be tailored each week to the customer’s needs. The free sessions are scheduled to run on alternate weeks until 19 December.

SDS advisers will be on hand to offer information and advice on a range of different areas, including job and apprenticeship opportunities, career management skills, interview skills, completing CVs and applications forms, and utilising SDS’s careers website, myworldofwork.co.uk.

SDS Personal Adviser Murdo DA Macleod said: “The drop-in sessions are an excellent opportunity for local people to access the help and support they need to gain employment, further their career or go onto further or higher education or an apprenticeship.

“We are focused on reaching out to young people, particularly winter school leavers who are unsure of what to do next. Our careers advisers will be able to offer them really useful advice and guidance.”

As well as the weekly drop-in sessions, SDS advisers are available to offer support from the Stornoway careers centre.

The centre, located at 30 Francis Street, is open from 9:30am to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and by appointment on Fridays.

Customers can get information and advice covering areas including jobs and apprenticeships, the local labour market, training courses and interview preparation.

Call to make an appointment at the centre on 01851 708 900, or follow the SDS Western Isles Facebook page, facebook.com/SDSWesternIsles.