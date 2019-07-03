Carloway Broch is closed to public - repairs needed at important Lewis landmark

One of the Western Isles most important landmarks, and an essential stopping off point for many island visitors, is the Dun Carloway Broch on the west side of Lewis.

This ancient landmark was believed to have been built in the 1st century AD and has stood the test of time, proudly ‘defending’ the Islands from its hilltop overlooking Loch Carloway.

Many visitors and locals have touched its walls and connected to the Islands’ past through its structure, but for now that structure will be out of bounds, as the broch has been closed to the pubic after the discovery of dangerous loose masonry.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “We took the decision to close Dun Carloway Broch after we identified some loose high level masonry and a potential structural issue.

“As the safety of members of the public is our utmost concern, we have put measures in place to restrict access to the site and have erected signage to inform visitors.

“The broch will be closed until further notice until we are able to resource more detailed assessment and repairs. Until the site is reopened, we would encourage people to stay away from the broch due to the risks involved.”

Pictured is the Dun Carloway Broch in better times.