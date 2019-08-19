Carloway Broch reopens to the public

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland has confirmed today (Monday) that the Carloway Broch on Lewis is open to the public.

A statement from the conservation body said: “Following a detailed inspection of Dun Carloway Broch last week, we are pleased to confirm the site is now accessible to visitors.

“While access to the interior of the broch is currently restricted until conservation works have been undertaken, visitors can access the grounds to explore the exterior of the ancient structure.”