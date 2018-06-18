Castlebay Co-op reopen following £1m revamp

The Co-op is set to serve-up a new-look store in Castlebay, following a near £1m overhaul, in which the existing store has been extended by almost 3,000 sq ft and creating four new jobs.

Launching next Thursday, June 28th, the revamped Co-op will boast a new-layout, offering a wider range of fresh, healthy foods, hot food, meal ideas, award winning wines and essentials along with an in-store bakery and self-service tills to improve service times.

Castlebay’s Co-op is also set to bring a funding boost to local causes including – Voluntary Action Barra and Vatersay, Castlebay Community School Parents Council and Barra Children’s Centre – through the Co-op’s Membership scheme.

Members receive a 5% reward when buying own-branded products, and the Co-op donates a further 1% to local good causes.

Alice Brown, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment here on Barra, and we are really looking forward to serving the local community.

“Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

Michael Boylan, Co-op area manager, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch and the community retailer also offers a 10% discount to students in the area holding a Young Scot Card.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, is available by visiting: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/