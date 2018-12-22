Castlebay School Primary pupils shine at Christmas show

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) has announced Castlebay School’s Primary Department on the Isle of Barra as a winner of its 2018 Winter Show Competition, held in partnership with the National Theatre of Scotland.

The school was awarded a funding package which helped them to plan and produce their end of term Christmas show.

The prize included a bespoke one-day winter workshop with the National Theatre of Scotland plus £500 towards set design, sound and lighting, props and costumes. Castlebay School developed a show which told the Christmas story in five acts, with each class being responsible for one act. It resulted in a very inclusive event for all, using both Gaelic and English throughout.

The final production of the Christmas performance (pictured above) took place on Wednesday 19 December where it delighted the parents and members of the local community.

A selection of schools across the West Coast of Scotland and the Hebrides were invited to apply to SSC for their chance to win funding support following a tour of theatre performances presented as part of Theatre in Schools Scotland.

Two theatre practitioners from the National Theatre of Scotland visited the school on Tuesday 11 December offering the children help and advice on developing their performance, set design, staging and other technical assistance.

This is the third consecutive year SSC has supported the Theatre in Schools Scotland initiative, which aims to bring high quality theatre to school children in remote and rural areas of Scotland, areas where many SSC staff live and work.

Craig Anderson, Chief Executive of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “Our congratulations to the pupils and staff at Castlebay School, for both their entry and their wonderful Christmas show.

Theatre in Schools Scotland is an important project for The Scottish Salmon Company. With sites throughout the Hebrides, we are proud to play our part in bringing the arts to the remote and rural communities.”

Michelle MacLean, Primary Depute Head at Castlebay School, added: “We are so excited to have won this year’s winter show competition.

“It is wonderful to have the support of The Scottish Salmon Company and we can’t thank them enough for helping us to make this year’s Christmas show a truly special one.

“Our Christmas performance is a community highlight, this year’s production really engaged our pupils, developing what we hope will become a lifelong passion for the arts.”