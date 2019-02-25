Celebrate British Science Week 2019 with Western Isles Libraries

British Science Week is a celebration of the best in science, technology, engineering and maths. And for the first time this year, the Western Isles are taking part in the fun

Stornoway Library is holding various events in their new makerspace room - The Space - in March.

Show & Tech outreach events are also taking place in community hubs on Lewis before moving to Harris and further South to the Uists and Barra in April.

On offer are films, talks, activities and workshops you are all invited to join!

The week will start at Stornoway Library with a special film screening on Saturday 9th March which will feature two great sci-fi classic movies suitable for the whole family.

If you are interested in astronomy, the Stornoway Astronomical Society is on hand with Donnie MacKay’s talk on Planets, Moons, Comets and Things! On the other hand, you could learn more about Rockets, Jets and Spaceplanes with Dr Chris MacLeod from UHI’s Innovation Centre and have some fun with 3D-printed gliders.

If you want your little ones to experience coding and fun learning with apps appropriate to their ages, why not come in to our Apps & Coding for Early Years events with access to Code-a-Pillars and tablets. We’ll also have our PS4 Virtual Reality set for you to explore.

Pairc Trust and Carloway Community Association will host Show & Tech open days to which everyone is welcome.

You could take part in 3D scanning & printing as well as experience Virtual Reality. Tablets and coding robots Code-a-Pillars and Ozobots will be available for some family fun.

If you have digi questions or would like some help with new technologies, you could also bring in your devices for one-to-one digital support.

The library’s Digital Champion, Helene Lagrange, said: “We are really grateful to the British Science Association for supporting British Science Week in the Western Isles. It’s an opportunity for people of all ages to discover how fun and exciting science can be and that it is something everyone can enjoy.

“Even if you think you are not a science-buff, come along to the library to experience the wonders of VR or 3D printing – and prepare to be amazed!”

Posters and information are available on the library’s Facebook and Twitter accounts @WesternIslesLibraries.

Or contact the library at library.enquiries@cne-siar.gov.uk / 01851 822744.