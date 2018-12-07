Changes to tonight’s Stornoway Christmas Lights Switch-On

The Stornoway Christmas Lights Switch on event will go ahead this evening (Friday December 7th) but will be centred around the Town Hall rather than in Perceval Square.

Organisers Stornoway Amenity Trust have cancelled the Parade and Santa Dash due to the forecast ongoing inclement weather.

However Lewis Pipe Band will play outside the Town Hall and the lights will be switched on as planned between 7pm and 8pm.

Carol Singing, Dancing performances and prize giving will now take place inside the town hall rather than Perceval Square.

The Town Hall will still feature an array of stalls, performances from Dazzling Entertainment and Santa’s Grotto will be in Pointers.

A spokesperson for the Amenity Trust said: “The poor weather conditions mean that we have had to change our plans but there is still plenty for all the family to enjoy in and around the Town Hall and to support local businesses.”