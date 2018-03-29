Changes to Uig triangle service

A knock on effect of the MV Clansman’s extended dry dock has required CalMac to reshuffle its fleet to continue to deliver lifeline services to communities it supports in the Western Isles.

The vessel is currently having extensive repairs done to her propulsion system in Scandinavia.

The MV Hebridean Isles is moving to operate the Uig-Tarbert-Lochmaddy triangle and MV Hebrides will sail south to service Tiree, Coll and Colonsay before heading for her own delayed overhaul when MV Clansman is returned to operations.

‘With only a limited number of major vessels in the fleet, when one is unexpectedly out of service we need to use the resources that we have to maintain reliable operations to every community that depends on us,’ said CalMac’s Head of Operations (North), Robert Morrison.

‘We understand that this will cause disruption to the communities on North Uist and Harris which we apologise for. It is however we believe the best solution within the resources we currently have to deliver reliable services.

‘We will provide every assistance to disrupted customers travelling Uig-Tarbert and Uig-Lochmaddy, which may involve alternative sailings or re-routing to other served ports to make connections.’

The MV Hebridean Isles was involved in a docking incident at Tiree in February which is currently still under investigation.

‘Until all the circumstances of this incident have been formally investigated we have no choice but to deploy MV Hebrides on to this route until the MV Clansman returns to service,’ added Robert.

Information on service disruption on Uig-Tarbert-Lochmaddy and any other affected routers, and advice for service users, will be available shortly.