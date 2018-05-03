Checking out the new plans for Castlebay Co-op

The Co-op is set to serve-up a new-look store in Castlebay, Barra following a landmark £1 million investment which will see the existing store extended by almost 3,000 sq ft.

Launching on Thursday, June 28th, the revamped Co-op will boast a new-layout, offering a wider range of fresh, healthy foods, hot food, meal ideas, award winning wines and essentials along with an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee point and self-service tills to improve service times.

In order to facilitate works and avoid long periods of closure, the store will initially be closed from 10pm on 15th May until 8am on 19th May.

Michael Boylan, Co-op area manager, said: “We’re delighted to be making such a significant investment here in Barra – we take our role at the centre of island life very seriously and it’s important that locals and tourists alike can shop in a great-looking modern store that stocks everything they need, when they need it.

“This is a significant extension to Castlebay’s Co-op and we’re obviously keen to minimise disruption to our customers as much as possible.

“For this reason, we’ve decided to take a phased approach to the store closures, rather than shutting the store for a longer period of time.

“We really hope this will cause the least disruption and allow people to plan their shopping trips perhaps a little more than they normally would have to.

“We know that our customers are just as excited as we are about getting a new-look Co-op and we’d like to thank them in advance for their cooperation over the next few weeks.”

Castlebay’s revamped Co-op will bring a funding boost to local good causes through the Co-op’s Membership scheme.

Members receive a 5% reward when buying own-branded products, and the Co-op donates a further 1% to local good causes.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, is available by visiting: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/