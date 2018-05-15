Cheers from gin lovers for Isle of Harris tipple

Isle of Harris Gin has been voted the gin lovers’ favourite Scottish Gin in a nation-wide survey by The Scottish Gin Society, with thousands of its members and social media followers submitting their choices online.

The Scottish Gin Society commented that they weren’t surprised to see Harris Gin at number 1 (it received over 10% of the votes).

They noted it as “a firm favourite, famous for an iconic bottle and a fresh flavour”.

Harris Distillers’ Managing Director, Simon Erlanger was delighted to hear the news: “Until very recently few people outside Tarbert could have imagined the Isle of Harris would become widely renowned for making beautiful gin, but thanks to the talents of our local distillers and distillery team, our work is shining through.

“We are all so proud to have captured the hearts and minds of gin lovers as we share our island story and spirit, and of course, a world-class gin.

“It’s great to see recognition too for our friends and colleagues in the wider industry here in Scotland, who join us in leading the world in developing gin as a spirit to rival the whisky our country is so rightly famous for.”

There are now over 70 Scottish gin makers creating over 150 different gins, each with their own special stories to tell and unique botanicals to bring to their copper stills, which sing from Shetland in the north to Solway in the south.

Harris Distillers have, what they describe as, the first ‘Social Distillery’, created with the prime focus of helping regenerate the local economy and stemming the half century of population decline.

Thanks to the success of Isle of Harris gin and the establishment of the distillery as a tourist destination in its own right, after just two years, they now employ 30 local people and are seeing benefits which are starting to accrue to the wider Hebridean economy.

“We look forward to many more years of working within this thriving community as we continue to build on our mutual successes and the good word of Scottish gin spreads across the globe,” Mr Erlanger adds.

Here are the top 10 Scottish gins, as voted for by Scottish Gin Society members and followers:

1: Isle of Harris Gin – Isle of Harris

2: Edinburgh Gin – Edinburgh

3: Caorunn Gin – Grantown-on Spey

4: Kintyre Gin – Campbeltown

5: McQueen Gin – Callander

6: The Botanist – Islay

7: Redcastle Gin – Angus

8: Rock Rose Gin – Dunnet Bay

9: Hendricks Gin – Girvan

10: Misty Isle Gin – Isle of Skye