Churches plan outdoor service at historic revival site

Churches in Lewis are planning to come together for a joint outdoor service on the evening of Friday 27 July 2018 in Baile na Cille Glebe, Uig.

Everyone is invited to take part in the service, which will include preaching, communion and music, with contributions from people of all ages and from different denominations.

Baile na Cille Glebe became famous in the 1820s when as many as 9,000 people would gather there to take communion together. Known as the Great Lewis Revival, the services were led by a local minister, Rev Alexander MacLeod.

Rev Hugh Stewart, minister for Lochs in Bernera linked with Uig, said the last outdoor ecumenical service was eight years ago and attracted around 150 worshippers from across Lewis.

“Baile na Cille Glebe offers a spectacular setting with a glorious sea and mountain landscape,” he said.

“It is an ideal place to appreciate divine creation and worship God as a community of Christians.

“The Great Lewis Revival was a monumental event in the life of our islands and resulted in a lasting spiritual transformation and renewal that not only impacted individuals but also the community as a whole.

“We hope as many people as possible will join us this year to recreate that same spirit of renewed faith and gratitude for our many blessings.”

