Climate change advice given a stage at HebCelt

One of Scotland’s premier music festivals is stepping up its pioneering environmental drive this year.

The arrival of a Tesla electric car on site will help highlight a campaign to provide climate change and energy saving advice to thousands of people attending the Hebridean Celtic Festival.

HebCelt, which is being held this year from 17-20 July in Lewis and Harris, is renowned for its green credentials relating to the sustainable use of resources, reducing emissions and waste and raising awareness of environmental matters.

Last year the event banned single-use plastic from the site and has not used plastic straws for five years.

Caterers use paper cups and 100 per cent biodegradable plates and cutlery, while this year’s tickets are made from recycled plastic.

In addition, one of the festival sponsors is Lewis Wind Power, developer of the Stornoway Wind Farm.

These and others efforts earned the event a Highly Commended accolade at A Greener Festival Awards in 2018, the only Scottish festival to earn the award.

This year’s festival will include an information tent manned by Tighean Innse Gall (TIG), the housing and energy agency for the Outer Hebrides, that recently acquired the Tesla to help promote their message.

Festival-goers will be able to visit the tent for advice on climate change and what they can do about it. Staff will use a battery pack to power a TV screen and tablets to show short films.

The TIG-branded, highly-visible Tesla will be used by HebCelt to shuttle artists from hotels, the airport and ferry terminal to the festival site.

It has recently been on a tour of the Outer Hebrides holding Energy in Transition - Energy Advice surgeries, the largest low carbon roadshow on energy and climate change undertaken in Scotland.

Stewart Wilson, Chief Executive of TIG, said: “HebCelt is an ideal place to highlight climate change, because we can reach so many people in one place at one time and our message of energy saving and green travel fits perfectly with the green conscience of the festival.

“Our islands produce an abundance of renewable energy and the festival artists themselves are keen to help make a difference on climate change.

“This combination is too good to miss and, besides, HebCelt is world famous, so people from far and wide, as well as locals, will pay attention.”

Festival Director Caroline Maclennan said: “TIG do fantastic work in the islands highlighting climate change issues and they are a natural fit with the festival which promotes an environmentally-aware message.

“I’m sure the Tesla will be a big draw and will help spread the message among our international crowd.”

HebCelt 2019 will feature almost 30 international acts in the main arena programme - including headliners KT Tunstall, The Shires and Tide Lines - as well as events in various venues in Lewis and Harris.