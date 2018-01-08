CMAL public events about Skye Triangle port upgrades

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) will host a series of public exhibition events to share proposals for construction work at the Skye triangle ports of Tarbert (Harris), Uig and Lochmaddy.

The upgrade project has now entered the design stage following the completion of masterplans, and detailed designs for the preferred option for each location are being developed.

The events, which will take place the week commencing February 26, are the latest in a series of public consultations.

The exhibitions are being undertaken in conjunction with onsite investigations, testing and environmental studies as part of the application process for the required marine licences for works at the ports.

They will allow local communities and other interested parties to comment on proposals and work at various stages of the process.

The preferred options being discussed at the meetings in February are:

Tarbert upgrades proposed by CMAL: pier reconstruction and extension, seabed dredging to improve vessel access, land reclamation to increase the vehicle marshalling area and reconstruction of the terminal building.

Lochmaddy upgrades proposed by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar: a pier extension and pier strengthening, seabed dredging to improve vessel access and land reclamation to increase the vehicle marshalling area.

Uig upgrades proposed by The Highland Council: pier modifications and upgrades, new linkspan and wave screen, seabed dredging to improve vessel access, land reclamation to increase the marshalling area and new terminal facilities.

Ruth McIntosh, Principal Planning Engineer at CMAL said: “Following our public consultations in September, we are pleased to be revisiting the communities now that the project has entered the design phase. Previous meetings within Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy were useful in gathering comments on the various stages of work, and the public exhibitions in February are an opportunity for communities to see how the plans have developed further and have their say on the preferred options.

“We encourage those with an interest in this prospective work to come along to find out more and ask questions.”

The public exhibitions will take place:

Uig Community Centre, Uig, Skye

Monday 26th February 2017, 16.00-19.00hrs

Harris Hotel, Tarbert, Harris

Tuesday 27th February 2017, 16.00-19.00hrs

Lochmaddy Village Hall, North Uist

Wednesday 28th February 2017, 16.00-19.00hrs

Comments can be provided at the exhibitions, or afterwards in writing to CMAL or by email to operations@cmassets.co.uk by 30th March 2018. Please note, comments made at this stage are not representations to Marine Scotland or Scottish Ministers. Once Marine Licence Applications and Harbour Revision Orders have been submitted there will be an opportunity for formal representations to be made to Marine Scotland or Scottish Ministers.