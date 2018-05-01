Colin Macleod joins HebCelt line up

The internationally-acclaimed Hebridean Celtic Festival has added Colin Macleod to its line-up during a landmark year for the singer songwriter.

The Lewis crofter, who releases his debut album ‘Bloodlines’ on 18 May, will share the bill at HebCelt this summer with headliners Deacon Blue, The Fratellis, Eddi Reader, Skippinish and Roddy Woomble.

In October, he will perform at BluesFest in London and Dublin alongside music legends Van Morrison and Robert Plant.

Before these performances he has also been booked to appear on James Corden’s Late Late Show, which has previously featured acts such as Stevie Wonder, Adele and Ed Sheeran.

HebCelt director Caroline Maclennan said: “This is such a massive year for Colin so we are so excited to have him join us at HebCelt.

“This is the amazing final piece in an incredible line-up we’ve put together this year and Colin’s growing band of fans will be thrilled he will be on the festival stage.”

Colin, who previously performed at HebCelt under the names C.Macleod and The Boy Who Trapped the Sun, signed a three-album deal with major record label BMG last year.

He recorded ‘Bloodlines’, produced by the revered Ethan Johns, at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studios in Wiltshire and recently played at the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back at this year’s HebCelt. It’s always great playing to a home crowd but it’s always another level at the festival. And with a new album coming out I couldn’t be more excited.”

Day tickets for HebCelt are available exclusively from the festival website. See www.hebceltfest.com