Coming to aid of yacht

Stornoway RNLI launched yesterday (Wednesday 17th July) at 11.50am to the aid of a 23ft yacht aground just off Balallan, Lewis.

The casualty vessel had hit rocks and run aground, and on arrival, the Stornoway RNLI volunteer crew established a tow line between the yacht and the ‘Tom Sanderson’ lifeboat.

The Stornoway RNLI lifeboat then towed the vessel safely off the rocks and continued to tow the casualty to berth in Lemreway.

The ‘Tom Sanderson’ and local volunteer RNLI crew returned to berth in Stornoway around 5.30pm.