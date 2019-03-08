Competition for green-fingered West Side youngsters

Bragar and Arnol Community Trust (Urras Coimhearsnachd Bhràdhagair agus Àrnoil) on the West Side of Lewis has launched a competition to find the top green-fingered youngsters in the community.

With sponsorship from Maybury Gardens in Stornoway, the competitions for P1-3 and P4-7 pupils in Sgoil an Taobh Siar and Sgoil Sgìre Shiaboist will see each pupil receive a planting pot with compost and seeds for them to grow flowers and/or tomatoes at home.

Entries for the competitions will be judged at the Westside Agricultural Show in July.

The competitions have been organised by Ally Williamson, Growing Project Co-Ordinator with Bragar and Arnol Community Trust whose work is supported by the Climate Challenge Fund and The Scottish Government.

In addition to his work with both schools, Ally has been instrumental in encouraging Bragar and Arnol residents to grow their own produce utilising raised beds and is currently involved in the provision of polycrubs at Grinneabhat, the Trust premises at the former Bragar School in North Bragar and co-ordinating a number of other projects including community clean-ups.

Catriona Campbell, Chair of Urras Coimhearsnachd Bhràdhagair agus Àrnoil said: “ We are delighted to have the support of Maybury Gardens and also The Horshader Community Development Trust, the parents, teachers and pupils from Sgoil an Taobh Siar and Sgoil Shiaboist and the West Side Agricultural Show for these competitions.

“The Growing Project has been a great success to date and is one which Bragar and Arnol Community Trust regards as hugely important for the community and these competitions build on the work being done.”