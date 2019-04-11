COMPETITION - Free tickets up for grabs to catch Ivo or Lucy at An Lanntair

Whether it is laughter or a night of musical entertainment you are looking for An Lanntair in Stornoway has a couple of tasty options on its menu.

The arts centre is about to play host to comedian Ivo Graham and his Motion Sickness tour, which is about to make its Hebridean stop.

In 2009 at the age of 18, Ivo became the youngest winner of the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny Award, and has appeared on TV in the likes of Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central, Live At The Apollo, and Mock The Week.

But it’s with his full shows at the Edinburgh Fringe and on tour that have really marked Ivo Graham out as one to watch.

His comedic ‘unique selling point’, as he dubs it himself, is that he is able to convincingly play the outsider and semi-loser despite being privately educated at Eton and Oxford.

He’s also been brilliantly adept at portraying himself as a permanent worry-wart.

He says: “I try to keep my worrying in check because it can take years off your life. To an extent it’s been good for my comedy, a lot of which is about minor-level social anxiety.

“I’ve enjoyed telling some of those stories and it’s been quite cathartic to turn them into comedy.

“I think they’ve appealed to people who might have experienced similar things. A lot of stand-up comedy is about ennui and self-deprecation and that can endear you to people.”

Ivo will be bringing his particular brand of comedy to the An Lanntair stage on April 27th to find out more see: lanntair.com

Also on the upcoming bill at the town’s entertainment hub is singer songwriter Lucy Spraggan.

Lucy’s new tour has seen her perform at a series of venues, including the likes of Glasgow’s Barrowland and Manchester Academy, and she stops off in the Islands on May 3rd.

Lucy says: “This tour is incredible. I’ve had so much fun. To see so many fans in such amazing venues is really overwhelming.

“I am really excited to get back on the road and play some smaller shows, it’ll be very different but I can’t wait to show everyone what the new album has to offer.”

Lucy recently released her heart-warming single Stick The Kettle on with Roy Stride from Scouting For Girls, which was accompanied by an impactful video.

Written in support of charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), the track raises awareness of male suicide and how it’s always good to talk and discuss your worries.

The Gazette has teamed up with the promoters of these two shows with an offer of a pair of tickets to see either Ivo or Lucy.

If you fancy catching the shows for free then email us at: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk

Emails must be received by April 21st.

We will pick a winner at random and you could be taking your seat for a giggle or a night of music to the ears.