Concerns over late payments raised by Highlands and Islands MSP

Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron has expressed concern that more farms in the Highlands and Islands are suffering delays in their CAP basic farm payments than anywhere else in Scotland.

Figures released by the Scottish Government in a response to a parliamentary question revealed that 16 farming businesses in the region were still awaiting payments from 2017.

Donald said: “Receiving payments in a timely manner is as important for a farming or crofting business as it is for any other business.

“Cashflow is crucial and I am very fearful that these delays are making farming and crofting, already a challenging business in our region, even more difficult to sustain.

“Our farmers and crofters fully deserve these payments and it is alarming that the SNP Government is still making such heavy weather in sorting out a problem which has dogged the sector for years.

“The SNP Government needs to get its act together and stop being an obstacle to our farmers and crofters trying to make a living.”