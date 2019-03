Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band took second place in the ‘Freestyle’ competition at the Scottish Schools Championships, at Inveralmond High School in Livingston.

The Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Roddie Mackay, congratulated the band on their achievement:

“Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band are a credit to the Islands and the amazing achievements of our young people. I would like to congratulate all involved and wish them every success for the future in all they do.”